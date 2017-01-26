Coeur d'Alene woman worried after dog attacked at park
A dog owner is concerned after her dog was attacked while out on a walk in the Landings neighborhood in Coeur d'Alene. Kathy Tessendorf says about a week and a half ago, she was walking Tessie on her leash near the neighborhood's park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|2 hr
|FreeZone
|2
|Boise Mugshots (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|Alex
|3
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|18 hr
|FreeZone
|10
|Check this out!
|Tue
|Intrested
|1
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 19
|sympathforthedevil8
|37
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC