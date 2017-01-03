Chris Hunt Wins IGN Graphic Novel Award For Carver
Pour a stiff one for Chris Hunt , the ex-pat Boise comic book artist who won IGN's Best Graphic Novel award for 2016. "It's a degree of validation I've never really had," said Hunt, who recently settled in Ohio after stints in Boise, New York and Spain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|562
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC