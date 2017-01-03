Boise Targeting Select Downtown Streets for Tuesday Night Snow Removal
Boise city officials announced Tuesday afternoon they are gearing up to deploy more resources in what they called "another wave" of snow removal, working in concert with Ada County Highway District snowplows. Beginning Tuesday night and continuing until Wednesday morning, city crews will be concentrating on State Street between North First and North 11th streets, Main Street between North First Street and North Ninth streets, Grove Street between South Third and South Sixth streets, Broad Street between South Second and South Fourth streets, and Third Street between Myrtle and Jefferson streets.
