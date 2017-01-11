Boise Schools Reopen, Stretch of Warm Springs Closed and Another Cold Snap is On the Way
Students, teachers and administrators in Idaho's two largest school districts-Boise and West Ada-trudged back to classes Wednesday morning after a deluge of snow, ice and rain stretched a two-week holiday break into three. A number of other southern Idaho school districts weren't as confident about the weather and traffic conditions, keeping their schools shuttered for another day.
