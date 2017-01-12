Boise Schools Cancel Classes Again, Region Sets New Snow Record
One day after opening schools for the first time in three weeks, extending the Christmas/New Year break due to a wallop of winter, the Boise School District reversed course Thursday morning, canceling classes one more time due to what they called dangerous conditions. Boise joined the Caldwell, Fruitland, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, New Plymouth and Payette school districts in shuttering schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|562
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Jan 4
|sympahtyforthedevil8
|35
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC