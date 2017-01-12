Boise Schools Cancel Classes Again, Region Sets New Snow Record

One day after opening schools for the first time in three weeks, extending the Christmas/New Year break due to a wallop of winter, the Boise School District reversed course Thursday morning, canceling classes one more time due to what they called dangerous conditions. Boise joined the Caldwell, Fruitland, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, New Plymouth and Payette school districts in shuttering schools.

