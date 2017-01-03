Boise Officials Not Concerned About 'Widespread, Watershed-Level Flooding'

City of Boise officials said Monday afternoon they were "confident that the city's storm drainage infrastructure is fully capable of handling the rain and snow currently on the ground, as well as what is expected in the next couple of days, as long as that water can get to the storm drains." The update, which said clearing the city's storm drains was a top priority, should help mitigate what it called small-scale "nuisance" flooding.

