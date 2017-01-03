Boise Man Charged With University Dis...

Boise Man Charged With University District Murder

13 hrs ago

A Boise man is behind bars Friday morning, charged with an overnight homicide. Summoned just after midnight to a residence on the 900 block of Sherwood Avenue, west of Capitol Boulevard in the University District, Boise police discovered a deceased male who appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

Boise, ID

