Boise Man Charged With Rape, Grand Th...

Boise Man Charged With Rape, Grand Theft in New Year's Eve Incident

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

A Boise man is behind bars charged with felony counts of rape and grand theft, as well as additional drug charges. Boise police officers were summoned to a home on Vista Avenue the morning of Dec. 31, where they found a woman in need of medical care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Sat El Kabong 34
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 26 MichaelM002 81
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea... Dec 17 PFFFTTTT 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,971

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC