Boise man arrested when deputies find his daughter living in filth
Jeffery Hunter was arrested for felony injury to a child and booked into the Ada County Jail after his daughter was found in unsanitary and unsafe conditions. KBOI-2-TV reports that deputies were called out to the south Ada County home over the weekend and found dirty carpet, holes in the wall and could smell marijuana.
