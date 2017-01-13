Bieter Bashes ACHD, Seeks Control Of ...

Bieter Bashes ACHD, Seeks Control Of Streets

In the wake of the worst series of snow storms in modern history, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter is calling for the demise of the Ada County Highway District. Long critical of ACHD, Bieter has taken to the airwaves of KBOI AM 670 radio and the Op-Ed page of the Idaho Statesman to make his case.

