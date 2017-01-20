Beth Cunningham
A giant aerial photo of the Idaho Capitol sits behind Beth Cunningham's desk at the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, waiting to be framed and hung. It's not just any photo of the Statehouse: In it, nearly 1,000 people stand hand-in-hand encircling the Capitol as part of the July 2015 commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Huckleberries hate
|36
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC