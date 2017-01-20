A giant aerial photo of the Idaho Capitol sits behind Beth Cunningham's desk at the Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, waiting to be framed and hung. It's not just any photo of the Statehouse: In it, nearly 1,000 people stand hand-in-hand encircling the Capitol as part of the July 2015 commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.