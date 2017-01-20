Avalanche of Snow Removal Criticism

Avalanche of Snow Removal Criticism

It has been nearly 50 years since the Ada County Highway District was formed, with voters giving the entity authority over roads and streets, including within the city of Boise. Still, even all these years later, a good many Boiseans aim their criticisms at Boise City Hall when the roads are in lousy shape.

