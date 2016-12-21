3781: Anglo-American Folk Songs

Hear Anglo-American Folk Songs for this New Sounds, including music from Scotland's Furrow Collective, San Francisco-based Meg Baird, and the Boise, Idaho-based string-band trio, Hillfolk Noir. Hear some American folk from NY-based Last Forever, by Sonya Cohen Then there's a chamber music arrangement of "Young Emily' by Bryce Dessner for the Chicago-based ensemble eighth blackbird, from their new record, "Filament."

