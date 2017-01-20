20th Century Women: Mothers, Girlfriends, Neighbors and All the Others Who Shape Us
Not a moment too soon, 20th Century Women , a film wrapped in a 21st century embrace, is coming to Boise. Director/screenwriter Mike Mills' life-enriching tapestry will, for years to come, be considered one of the best of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|Huckleberries hate
|36
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Jan 14
|sympathyforthedevil8
|565
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|11
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Jan 4
|Ricoh181
|2
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 26
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC