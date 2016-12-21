SENTRY Products Group Creating New Jobs in America
The new facility will support U.S.A. manufacturing, global sourcing and distribution of SENTRY's growing portfolio of products. "Boise, Idaho was an easy choice as we had operated a similar facility in this area during our BLACKHAWK! days," stated Terry Naughton, President of SENTRY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|sympathyforthedevil8
|33
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Mon
|MichaelM002
|81
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC