Plans Unveiled for Another New Boise Hotel...That Makes Five... for Downtown Boise
There will be much change in 2017, but perhaps one of the biggest changes to the Boise urban landscape will be the opening of a number of downtown hotels. The Inn at 500 Capitol has already announced it will open Jan. 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC