No Dreaming Required: Boise Should Have a White Christmas
Experts are predicting an all-time high number of travelers this season - as many as 514,000 Idahoans are expected to fill the highways and skyways through Christmas and New Year's. Meteorologist Jay Breidenbach, of the National Weather Service in Boise, is the go-to guy when it comes to questions about whether we'll have a white Christmas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC