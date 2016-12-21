Montana Woman Captures Encounter with Moose Running Down Highway
A Montana family recently captured on video the incredible moment they drove alongside a moose barreling down Highway 12 near the Montana-Idaho border. Jessica Richards, 27, said she and her family often drive down the highway when en route to visit family in Boise, Idaho.
