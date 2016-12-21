Mike Noell, Founder and CEO of BLACKHAWK! Forms SENTRY Products Group

When you take four executives from an industry leader like BLACKHAWK! and give them a blank page, you can expect product advancement and rapid growth. Mike Noell, a former U.S. Navy SEAL and Founder / CEO of BLACKHAWK! has partnered with his Executive Team; Terry Naughton, Scott Ferros and Eric Yeates to form SENTRY Products Group , LLC Over the past 18 months, the group has acquired three industry brands; Scopecoat, Slideboot and Sentry Solutions.

