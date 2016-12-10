Lisa Peterson and Seth Masarik
Between creating the culinary delights at a'Tavola Gourmet Marketplace and Cafe and running catering and cafe operations at the Idaho Shakespeare Festival, Lisa Peterson can't seem to slow down. Shortly after sitting down for a chat amid a bustling mid-morning at a'Tavola, Peterson leapt to her feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC