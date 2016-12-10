Jingle Jamboree Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 23, Neurolux

Want to know where all the creatures will be stirring on the night before the night before Christmas? Answer: Neurolux, where a passel of bands are set to take the stage for a pre-Christmas homelessness benefit bash that will blow off your stockings. Join Boise's Blonde Bombshell Minerva Jayne, who hosts the event, for Christmas-themed sets Friday, Dec. 23 from The Acid Guide Service, Dedicated Servers, Glenn Mantang and the GOV, Lounge on Fire, Mantooth, A Mighty Band of Microbes and Travelin' Miles.

