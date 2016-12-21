Inability to vote motivates teens behind Boise women's march
So it was that Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh, bereft after the loss of their presidential pick, Hillary Clinton, decided to do something to bring together people who felt dejected or disenfranchised by the outcome. Texting each other near midnight after the election, they set upon holding a unity rally on the Capitol steps that weekend.
