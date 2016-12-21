For South Florida, it's beginning to feel a lot like summer
It's the second warm December for South Florida in a row after last year's El Nino pushed up temperatures University of Miami tropical weather expert Brian McNoldy tells the Miami Herald a confluence of unlucky weather is to blame. Florida is hitting record temperatures for this time of year, in the high 70s F, as the rest of the country freezes Temperatures in the rest of the nation will get as cold as 15F in Boise, Idaho, as the U.S. braces for a pre-Christmas chill It is the second toasty December for South Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC