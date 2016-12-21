Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist

Got $23,000 burning a hole in your pocket? How do you feel about severe oversteer? Do you, in any way, value your life? And how close do you live to Boise, Idaho? Depending on your answers to these questions, you may want to buy the 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport powered by a Viper V-10 for sale on Craigslist . Vipers are hard enough to handle and they've been built to deal with the power and torque of their V-10 engines.

