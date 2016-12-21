Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist
Got $23,000 burning a hole in your pocket? How do you feel about severe oversteer? Do you, in any way, value your life? And how close do you live to Boise, Idaho? Depending on your answers to these questions, you may want to buy the 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport powered by a Viper V-10 for sale on Craigslist . Vipers are hard enough to handle and they've been built to deal with the power and torque of their V-10 engines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC