Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sa...

Dodge Dakota with Viper engine for sale on Craigslist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: BenzConnection

Got $23,000 burning a hole in your pocket? How do you feel about severe oversteer? Do you, in any way, value your life? And how close do you live to Boise, Idaho? Depending on your answers to these questions, you may want to buy the 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport powered by a Viper V-10 for sale on Craigslist . Vipers are hard enough to handle and they've been built to deal with the power and torque of their V-10 engines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BenzConnection.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Fri S palasinski 30
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Dec 20 Coleen from Michigan 7
truth about the jews and israel Dec 19 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea... Dec 17 PFFFTTTT 1
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) Dec 16 swtnes34 78
News Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis... Dec 14 Nudistfriendfinder 1
Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14) Dec 6 mort 2
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC