Companies ask to block AG on internet contract
Two internet companies are asking a federal judge to block the state's attorney general from forcing them to return millions of dollars paid under a cancelled state broadband contract. Education Networks of America Inc. and CenturyLink Communications LLC first filed their lawsuits in federal court in August, where they argued that the state owed them more than $37 million in back payments and damages.
