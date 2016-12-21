Boise State Renews Police Contract With City
Boise State University will continue receiving police and security services through the Boise Police Department. At its regularly scheduled Tuesday meeting, the Boise City Council approved a more than $1.2 million per year deal with the university to maintain the presence of BPD officers on campus.
