Boise rings in 2017 with the - Glowtato' Boise is getting ready to...

Freezing Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 6:19AM MST expiring January 1 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Power, Teton Dense Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 3:08AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls, Washington Dense Fog Advisory issued December 31 at 3:08AM MST expiring January 1 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Malheur BOISE, Idaho - Boise is getting ready to ring in 2017. The 'Glowtato' is up and at the stroke of midnight it will be coming down with a shower of fireworks behind it.

