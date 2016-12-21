Boise Police: Early Morning Armed Robbery on Greenbelt
Boise police are investigating a predawn armed robbery on the Boise Greenbelt. Law enforcement officers were summoned just before 2 a.m. Tuesday to a section of the Boise Greenbelt near Riverstone Lane, where an adult male said he was approached by another man who demanded his valuables.
