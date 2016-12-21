As nation's electors gather, Idaho's 4 electors vote for Trump;...
The Idaho electors refused to stray from the state's popular vote despite being flooded with emails, letters and untold numbers of calls urging them to vote against Trump. The electors signed separate ballots for Trump and vice presidential running mate Mike Pence during Monday's meeting at the Idaho Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|9 hr
|S palasinski
|30
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Dec 20
|Coleen from Michigan
|7
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Yo, Johnny Depp, pay up that $6.8M to Amber Hea...
|Dec 17
|PFFFTTTT
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Dec 16
|swtnes34
|78
|Pink's latest photo is totally giving off nudis...
|Dec 14
|Nudistfriendfinder
|1
|Review: Fabulous Thai Massage By Sweetie (May '14)
|Dec 6
|mort
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC