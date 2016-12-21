As nation's electors gather, Idaho's ...

As nation's electors gather, Idaho's 4 electors vote for Trump;...

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The Idaho electors refused to stray from the state's popular vote despite being flooded with emails, letters and untold numbers of calls urging them to vote against Trump. The electors signed separate ballots for Trump and vice presidential running mate Mike Pence during Monday's meeting at the Idaho Capitol.

