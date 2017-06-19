TX man allegedly abused 3 kids on sam...

TX man allegedly abused 3 kids on same day, gets new charge

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Gerald Mohrmann was indicted on five counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09) Jun 20 Reality check 20
Wanted! Land for sale!! May 28 candilara 1
boerne schools Apr '17 valerie 1
Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16) Jul '16 BoB 1
cricket fights (May '16) May '16 gronvold 2
Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16) May '16 General Manager 1
News Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08) May '16 Brandon 9
See all Boerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boerne Forum Now

Boerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Boerne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,143 • Total comments across all topics: 281,973,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC