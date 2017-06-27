Trump supporter slams ABC News for bias with giant billboard: a I grew up with you. We are througha
A longtime ABC News viewer from Texas is taking out his frustration over its coverage of President Trump with a giant billboard. San Antonio residents driving along I-10 know exactly how Kyle Courtney feels about ABC News' stories on possible collusion between Mr. Trump's associates and Russia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
