Boerne man charged with 'super aggravated sexual assault of a
Gerald Mohrmann was indicted on five counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child. He remains in the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|Jun 20
|Reality check
|20
|Wanted! Land for sale!!
|May 28
|candilara
|1
|boerne schools
|Apr '17
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
