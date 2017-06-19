Boerne businessman's pro-Trump billboard on I-10 is turning heads
A Boerne business owner has had enough with ABC News ' so-called liberal anti-Trump agenda and he's putting his disdain for the network on public display. The giant billboard, located on Interstate 10 at Buckskin Drive in Boerne, was imagined and paid for by Kyle Courtney , owner of C&C Groundwater Services and Wellstar Groundwater Technologies .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Reality check
|20
|Wanted! Land for sale!!
|May 28
|candilara
|1
|boerne schools
|Apr '17
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC