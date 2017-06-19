Boerne businessman's pro-Trump billbo...

Boerne businessman's pro-Trump billboard on I-10 is turning heads

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A Boerne business owner has had enough with ABC News ' so-called liberal anti-Trump agenda and he's putting his disdain for the network on public display. The giant billboard, located on Interstate 10 at Buckskin Drive in Boerne, was imagined and paid for by Kyle Courtney , owner of C&C Groundwater Services and Wellstar Groundwater Technologies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09) Tue Reality check 20
Wanted! Land for sale!! May 28 candilara 1
boerne schools Apr '17 valerie 1
Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16) Jul '16 BoB 1
cricket fights (May '16) May '16 gronvold 2
Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16) May '16 General Manager 1
News Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08) May '16 Brandon 9
See all Boerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boerne Forum Now

Boerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boerne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 281,933,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC