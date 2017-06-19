A festive occasion concert honors the USA

The Boerne Concert Band, under the direction of Larry Schmidt, will perform a concert at 7 pm, Sunday, June 25, at the gazebo in downtown Boerne. A Festive Occasion will include patriotic music selections such as America the Beautiful, The Battle Hymn of the Republic, The Star Spangled Banner, Stars and Stripes Forever, American Barndance, Irving Berlin's Songs for America, Glenn Miller in Concert, American Patrol and other great music honoring our United States of America.

