2 men charged with 'super sexual assault' of the same victim

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Houston Chronicle

According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Texas. According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Robert Valderas was jailed on June 16 on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

