2 men charged with 'super sexual assault' of the same victim
According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Texas. According to court records obtained by mySA.com, Valderas is accused of sexually assaulting one of the children who was also allegedly assaulted by 49-year-old Gerald Mohrmann, both of whom are from Boerne, Robert Valderas was jailed on June 16 on a charge of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|Jun 20
|Reality check
|20
|Wanted! Land for sale!!
|May '17
|candilara
|1
|boerne schools
|Apr '17
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC