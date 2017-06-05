Paul A Garcia was acquitted of injury...

Paul A Garcia was acquitted of injury to a child in the 2012 wreck that killed a woman.

Thursday May 25 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

An appeals court has thrown out the conviction against Paul A. Garcia, now 26, involved in a fatal DWI wreck that in Boerne in 2012. Authorities failed to secure a warrant for a blood sample indicating Garcia was drunk.

