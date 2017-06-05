Paul A Garcia was acquitted of injury to a child in the 2012 wreck that killed a woman.
An appeals court has thrown out the conviction against Paul A. Garcia, now 26, involved in a fatal DWI wreck that in Boerne in 2012. Authorities failed to secure a warrant for a blood sample indicating Garcia was drunk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted! Land for sale!!
|May 28
|candilara
|1
|boerne schools
|Apr '17
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC