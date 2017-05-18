Hill Country Outdoor Store opens doors to one stop shop for all outdoor needs

After months of curious drivers slowing down to stare at the immense 12,000 square foot red building being erected at 6150 State Highway 16 South, in between Bandera and Pipe Creek, the Hill Country Outdoor Store has officially opened its doors and will celebrate a community Grand Opening this Memorial Day Weekend on May 27, from 8 am to 5 pm, with great deals, food, giveaways, vendors and live music. The much anticipated celebration comes after owners Casey and Emily Hauer took over DKL Enterprises in August 2016, with the intent of carrying on the business that the late Doug and Carol Livingston built starting back in 1988, in a small metal shed on Main Street in Bandera.

