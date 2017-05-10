Boerne ISD picks superintendent finalist
Boerne school trustees have selected Thomas Price , currently a deputy superintendent in the Humble Independent School District, as the sole finalist to succeed Superintendent David Stelmazewski when he retires June 30. "Dr. Price is an educator who possesses a wide range of leadership experiences," said Donna Sharp , president of the Boerne Independent School District board, which selected Price as its finalist Wednesday. "His record of success is impressive."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boerne schools
|Apr '17
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC