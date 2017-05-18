Bee-Pic earns many awards at South Te...

Bee-Pic earns many awards at South Texas Press contest

The Beeville Bee-Picayune was presented with several top awards last weekend at the 91st annual South Texas Press Association convention held in Laredo. The Bee-Picayune again achieved the first place plaque in the community service category, competing against all other newspapers entered.

