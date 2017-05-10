BEC urges members to join grassroots ...

BEC urges members to join grassroots movement towards high speed internet

27 min ago

Bandera Electric Cooperative members received something extra in their recent monthly bill-a brochure explaining their attempt to "bridge the digital divide" by implementing and offering a new service called BEC Fiber. "Seventy-eight years ago, Bandera Electric Cooperative was born out of the courage and determination of local leaders to bring electricity to the rural Texas Hill Country," BEC Representative said.

Boerne, TX

