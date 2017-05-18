Bandera County Courier salutes those that serve
The Courier would like to express our thanks and appreciation to all men and women serving in the US Armed Forces today. Regrettably, very little information is available to us on local residents currently serving to protect our country, our rights and our freedoms.
