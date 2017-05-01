Rock star's Texas home hits the market for a cool $2 million

Joey Kramer, drummer for Aerosmith and founder of Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee , has put his gorgeous Georgetown estate on the market. The home, located in the Cimarron Hills Golf Course and Country Club Community located about 15 minutes north of Austin, is listed with Megan DiBartolo of The Winnett Group for $2,235,000.

