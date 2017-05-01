Rock star's Texas home hits the market for a cool $2 million
Joey Kramer, drummer for Aerosmith and founder of Rockin' & Roastin' Coffee , has put his gorgeous Georgetown estate on the market. The home, located in the Cimarron Hills Golf Course and Country Club Community located about 15 minutes north of Austin, is listed with Megan DiBartolo of The Winnett Group for $2,235,000.
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boerne schools
|Apr 2
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
