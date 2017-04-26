ProSolus Expands Transdermal Drug Del...

ProSolus Expands Transdermal Drug Delivery Capabilities

ProSolus is doubling down on its efforts to expand the utilization of transdermal drug delivery technologies. With the support of its parent, Mission Pharmacal , ProSolus has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and placed an increased emphasis on overall commercialization efforts.

