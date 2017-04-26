ProSolus Expands Transdermal Drug Delivery Capabilities
ProSolus is doubling down on its efforts to expand the utilization of transdermal drug delivery technologies. With the support of its parent, Mission Pharmacal , ProSolus has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and placed an increased emphasis on overall commercialization efforts.
