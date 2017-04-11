James Weldon Duke
The Reverend James Weldon Duke, 61, of Mexia passed away Saturday, April 8, 2017 at his residence. James was born Dec. 28, 1955 in Lufkin to John Wesley and Lenna Bell Witcher Duke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mexia Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boerne schools
|Apr 2
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC