Boerne mayoral candidates talk growth, taxes and crime

Facing his first re-election challenge since becoming mayor here in 2011, Mike Schultz pushes for a unified approach to handling rapid growth while Chuck Pea , a political novice, calls for slowing its pace and stepping up the fight against crime. "With growth comes crime," Pea said at a forum Wednesday where he touted his ongoing peace officer training and called lawlessness in his former hometown of San Antonio "out of control."

