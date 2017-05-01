Boerne council faces heat over new city hall, creekside
Proposed zoning that would allow 250 apartment units and mixed retail and office use at the development on Cibolo Creek called 17 Herff in Boerne has drawn opposition. Proposed zoning that would allow 250 apartment units and mixed retail and office use at the development on Cibolo Creek called 17 Herff in Boerne has drawn opposition.
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|boerne schools
|Apr 2
|valerie
|1
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
