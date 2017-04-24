Boerne City Council rejects controver...

Boerne City Council rejects controversial 17 Herff project;

Those behind the proposed development called 17 Herff say they're back at square one after the Boerne City Council on Tuesday declined the requested zoning on the parcel, killing plans for luxury apartments and mixed commercial uses there. "It completely kills our project, as designed," a clearly disappointed Charlie Riddle said of the 3-2 vote by council to zone the parcel MU1 instead of what the planners had requested.

