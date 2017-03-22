DRT March 27 Meeting

The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, in the Chapel at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville. Guest speakers for this event will be Doug Wagner and Craig Melms of the Kerrville Elks Lodge who will present a program about the History of the United States Flag as well as enlighten the group about the activities of their organization.

