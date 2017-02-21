Contracts For Feb. 22, 2017

Contracts For Feb. 22, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Mission Systems, Scottsdale, Arizona ; Harris Corp., Rochester, New York ; L-3 Systems Corp., Camden, New Jersey ; Leidos Inc, Columbia, Maryland ; Raytheon, El Segundo, California ; Sypris Electronics LLC, Tampa, Florida ; ViaSat Inc., Carlsbad, California have been awarded a combined, not-to-exceed $875,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Contractor will provide total lifecycle support of cryptographic and information assurance related products and will include contracted activities during materiel solutions analysis, technology maturation and risk reduction, engineering and manufacturing development, production, and product support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boerne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue OnePhart 1,123
Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16) Jul '16 BoB 1
cricket fights (May '16) May '16 gronvold 2
Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16) May '16 General Manager 1
News Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08) May '16 Brandon 9
what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09) May '16 Brandon 19
Buy my ride! (Apr '16) Apr '16 Turbo 1
See all Boerne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boerne Forum Now

Boerne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boerne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Boerne, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC