Contracts For Feb. 22, 2017
Mission Systems, Scottsdale, Arizona ; Harris Corp., Rochester, New York ; L-3 Systems Corp., Camden, New Jersey ; Leidos Inc, Columbia, Maryland ; Raytheon, El Segundo, California ; Sypris Electronics LLC, Tampa, Florida ; ViaSat Inc., Carlsbad, California have been awarded a combined, not-to-exceed $875,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Contractor will provide total lifecycle support of cryptographic and information assurance related products and will include contracted activities during materiel solutions analysis, technology maturation and risk reduction, engineering and manufacturing development, production, and product support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Add your comments below
Boerne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Remodeling Contractor (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|BoB
|1
|cricket fights (May '16)
|May '16
|gronvold
|2
|Church's Chicken Now Hiring (May '16)
|May '16
|General Manager
|1
|Alligator found dead at City Lake (Jun '08)
|May '16
|Brandon
|9
|what is the best restraunt in boerne? (Feb '09)
|May '16
|Brandon
|19
|Buy my ride! (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Turbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boerne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC