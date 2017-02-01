BHS students qualify for regional con...

BHS students qualify for regional concert

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

The Association of Texas Small School Bands All-Region Clinic and Concert is a whirlwind of rehearsal and performance that included 15 Burnet High School Students Jan. 20-21. Their group included the bast band students from across Regions 29 and 32 of the ATSSB that stretch from Lampasas to Boerne to Liberty Hill to Brady.

